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Bengaluru, Hyderabad power half of India's urban growth momentum: Report

The two cities are 'punching above their weight' despite having significantly lower populations than Delhi NCR and Greater Mumbai.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:41 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsBengaluruHyderabadMumbaiDelhi

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