Bengaluru man gets same driver on Ola and Uber, 'true hustler' say netizens

It is normal for people to book rides through various apps. However, it is not normal to see the same driver on more than one app.
A man who booked a ride through Ola and Uber got the same driver on both the apps with the car having the same licence plate, much to his surprise
Sharing the picture on X, he wrote, "Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How's this even possible?"
The post, after it was shared, garnered over 190k views. Many people commented on the post and called the driver a 'true hustler'.
"Double spending; blockchains solves this problem!" a user commented.
Another commented, "Two different Ananda's in White Toyota's about to roll up at the same time."
"The cab driver is using both applications to acquire more rides and faster (known fact). Hey may have knowingly accepted ride requests from both apps with the intent to get one ride canceled from the customer side so he could get a cancellation fee (possibility)."
"Because these two ride-hailing platforms are not interoperable there is no chance either of these platforms can restrict drivers from accepting ride requests from both platforms at the same time even if it is from the same customer (known fact)," another commented.
"The driver was actually very sweet! He uses multiple apps because he wanted to optimize for better price," the person who posted the pictures wrote.
He also mentioned that that the driver did show up.
