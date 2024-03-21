Bengaluru's water woes: How RO plants have become a lifeline for people amid water scarcity

Bengaluru is facing an acute water crisis.
The water crunch has hit several apartments, gated communities, private and government schools, and industries, among others.
With a rapidly expanding population and dwindling groundwater reserves, the water demand has reached unprecedented levels, outstripping the available supply.
Amidst this dire situation, RO plants have emerged as a beacon of hope for many Bengaluru residents.
For residents across the city, a trip to the nearest RO plant has become a routine part of daily life. Long queues form outside these facilities, stretching for blocks as people patiently await their turn to fill their containers with water.
Once a luxury for those seeking convenience, Water tankers and RO plants have now become a lifeline to access necessary water amidst the crisis.
(Published 21 March 2024, 09:13 IST)