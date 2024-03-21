Bengaluru's water woes: How RO plants have become a lifeline for people amid water scarcity

As taps run dry and reservoirs dwindle, residents in Bengaluru are grappling with the harsh truth of water scarcity. Once a convenience, water tankers and RO plants have now become essential hubs where locals are thronging in large number facing long-hours wait, hoping to fill their vessels and ease the burden of the ongoing crisis.