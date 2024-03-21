JOIN US
Homeindia

Bengaluru's water woes: How RO plants have become a lifeline for people amid water scarcity

As taps run dry and reservoirs dwindle, residents in Bengaluru are grappling with the harsh truth of water scarcity. Once a convenience, water tankers and RO plants have now become essential hubs where locals are thronging in large number facing long-hours wait, hoping to fill their vessels and ease the burden of the ongoing crisis.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 09:13 IST

Bengaluru is facing an acute water crisis.

The water crunch has hit several apartments, gated communities, private and government schools, and industries, among others.

With a rapidly expanding population and dwindling groundwater reserves, the water demand has reached unprecedented levels, outstripping the available supply.

Amidst this dire situation, RO plants have emerged as a beacon of hope for many Bengaluru residents.

For residents across the city, a trip to the nearest RO plant has become a routine part of daily life. Long queues form outside these facilities, stretching for blocks as people patiently await their turn to fill their containers with water.

Once a luxury for those seeking convenience, Water tankers and RO plants have now become a lifeline to access necessary water amidst the crisis.

(Published 21 March 2024, 09:13 IST)
