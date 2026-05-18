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Berhampore ashram bombers nabbed in Mumbai

The suspects were identified as Rocky Khan (23) and Shahadat Sarkar (35).
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalMaharashtra

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