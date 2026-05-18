<p>Mumbai: Days after a bomb was hurled at an ashram in Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, two suspects were nabbed from Borivli in Mumbai.</p><p>The suspects were identified as Rocky Khan (23) and Shahadat Sarkar (35), both residents of Berhampore, the administrative headquarters of Murshidabad. </p><p>Rocky Khan is a driver and resident of Kandi Hotel Para, while Sahadat Sarkar is a worker and resident of Gram Natun Pura.</p><p>The case was registered at Berhampore police station following the incident that occurred on May 14—shortly after the West Bengal election results were declared.</p><p>The case was registered vide Crime Register No. 726/26 under Sections 126(2), 324(4), 351(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.</p><p>After committing the offence, the suspects fled from Berhampore. </p><p>On May 16, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police received reliable information that the wanted accused were travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai by the Gitanjali Express train.</p><p>“Accordingly, on the instructions of senior officers, a joint team of the Crime Intelligence Unit and Unit-5 of the Crime Branch was formed to trace the accused. During the operation, a trap was laid from Dadar to Borivali railway stations. The two suspects were successfully detained by the joint team at Borivali railway station,” Crime Branch officials said on Monday. </p><p>A special team from Berhampore Police Station arrived in Mumbai and took custody of both accused.</p><p>On May 17, both accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Holiday Court at Esplanade Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai, which granted transit remand to the accused.</p>