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Betrayal of public trust, say Left leaders on AAP MPs joining BJP

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas pointed out that this development follows an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid against Mittal
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 18:44 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndia Politics

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