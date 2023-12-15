Beverly Hills of Dubai shows India’s wealthy splurging millions

The flow of money from wealthy individuals comes at a time when Middle Eastern governments are strengthening ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as they look for new global allies beyond their long term partnership with the US.

Wealthy Chinese who had been investing from Vancouver to Sydney have been hit by plunging stock and property values. Yet India is expected to see an 80 per cent surge in ‘centi-millionaires’ worth more than $100 million over the next decade or so, the second-highest growth globally after Vietnam, Henley estimates. It expects the US to be the second most popular destination for rich Indians after Dubai, followed by Australia, Canada and Singapore.

Still, much of India’s new billions are expected to stay within its borders due to capital controls and a traditional caution in taking savings too far from home. Also, for those making a rush to Dubai or elsewhere, getting money out could start getting harder.

India already limits how much money its wealthy can take out of the country, with individuals allowed to wire only $250,000 each year. But since October those transfers are taxed at 20 per cent, barring cash used for education and medical expenses.

At the same time, Indian tax officials have also grown concerned that some of the money flowing out of India may be landing in Dubai because of its easier regulatory regime, people familiar with the matter said. Though India and the UAE have a mechanism to share information on suspected unaccounted money, India has found it increasingly difficult to get information from the Middle Eastern country, a person dealing with the matter said. Despite being persistent with its demands on getting details of high net-worth individuals and Indian companies operating from the UAE, there has been very little information flow, that person said.

A representative for India’s tax department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. A UAE government spokesperson said in a statement that the Middle Eastern government upholds international conventions related to tax cooperation, is fully compliant with global standards and works closely with bilateral partners. “The UAE and India have long-established strong and robust strategic relations,’’ the statement said.

Many Indians say Dubai’s attraction extends well beyond low taxes, pointing to the better infrastructure and quality of life at a time when many Indian cities are grappling with snarling traffic, deadly train accidents and some of the world’s worst air quality. The UAE golden visa program also allows foreigners making substantive investments to stay for 10 years.

Rich Indians also like Dubai because it gives a base with easy access to use of their wealth globally, and a way to diversify their investments,’ said Daksha Baxi, an international tax expert and founder of Mumbai-based consultancy firm SRI Solutions. "Good infrastructure, and the fact that Dubai offers a luxurious lifestyle is another reason for HNIs going there,” she said.

For Dubai, the funds rolling in from wealthy Indians are also helping shore up the luxury property market because they come at a time when inflows from rich Russians —- which had surged after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine —- are tapering off. By Henley’s estimates more millionaires will come to the Middle Eastern country from India than any other this year.

Dubai brokerage Betterhomes says Indians are the top buyers of real estate in the city, and have remained so even as Russians hit by a weaker ruble have dropped out of the rankings of top three buyers.

About 3.5 million Indians currently live in the UAE, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. For many, Dubai feels like home because of decades of cultural ties with India.