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'Beware of pickpockets': Rahul Gandhi targets CBSE over re-evaluation fee amid OSM row

'The mistake is CBSE's. The punishment is the child's. The earnings are the government's', says Congress leader
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsEducationRahul GandhiIndiaIndian PoliticsCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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