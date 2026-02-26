<p>In a recent circular, the UGC declared an University in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Karnataka as "fake" and "not authorised", urging citizens to not take admission there. The body pointed out that the city's Global Human Peace University is "awarding degrees in violation of UGC Act, 1956." The varsity's name was listed the <a href="https://www.ugc.gov.in/universitydetails/Fakeuniversity">UGC list of Fake Universities.</a></p><p>Mentioning the address details of the institute, Global Human Peace University, #1035, 4th Block, Near Golden Heights Dr Rajkumar Road, Rajaji Nagar, Bangaluru-560010 (Karnataka), UGC wrote, "It is informed that Global Human Peace University is neither recognized by UGC under Section 2(f)/ Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor approved by AICTE and any other statutory body."</p>.<p>It clarified that the said university "is not entitled to award any degree/diploma." "Any degree/diploma awarded by this institute so far is not valid for Higher Education/ Government employment purposes," the notice read. </p><p>The UGC notice came in the view of creating awareness among students, parents and public at large, who were cautioned through this document to not take admission in the above-mentioned "self-styled institution." </p><p>"Taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the students," UGC said.</p>