Bharat Bandh impacts life in pockets as roads, tracks blocked in some parts; Police lathicharge protesters in Patna

New Delhi: The 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday called by pro-quota organisations against the Supreme Court judgement on sub-classification saw police baton-charging protesters in Bihar and demonstrations and blocking of road and rail traffic being organised in some other states.

Normal life remained unaffected across the country though the intensity of protests in Dalit and tribal dominated localities were higher than other places.

The nationwide protest was called by 21 Dalit organisations, including National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) and Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, seeking Parliament to enact a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict clearing decks for sub-classification of Scheduled Castes in quota regime.