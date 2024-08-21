Bharat Bandh impacts life in pockets as roads, tracks blocked in some parts; Police lathicharge protesters in Patna

New Delhi: The 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday called by pro-quota organisations against the Supreme Court judgement on sub-classification saw police baton-charging protesters in Bihar and demonstrations and blocking of road and rail traffic being organised in some other states.
Normal life remained unaffected across the country though the intensity of protests in Dalit and tribal dominated localities were higher than other places.
The nationwide protest was called by 21 Dalit organisations, including National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) and Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, seeking Parliament to enact a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict clearing decks for sub-classification of Scheduled Castes in quota regime.
Though it is yet to spell out its views on sub-classification, Congress supported the "democratic" right to protest with party's Media Department chairperson Pawan Khera saying Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs are constantly agitated and they are living in constant fear.
Supporting the bandh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort and it would instil new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation.
However, Union Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi criticised the protesters calling them "selfish individuals" while thanking the Supreme Court for "addressing the issue of classification in reservations".
Bihar witnessed clashes between protesters and police, who resorted to lathi-charge after using water cannons to disperse them. Protesters disrupted rail services in Darbhanga and Buxar railway stations besides blocking road traffic in Patna, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, and Begusarai. Reports said police chased away protesters in Bihar capital Patna.
Independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav led demonstrations in Patna. RJD and other I.N.D.I.A partners extended their support to the bandh.
Several places of Uttar Pradesh also witnessed demonstrations, including in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra. BSP workers held a demonstration in Hazratganj locality in Lucknow.
In Agra, some protesters attempted to get shops closed while BSP workers climbed atop the gate of the collectorate. Protests were also held in Unnao, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Jalaun, Etawah, Mathura, Hathras and Gorakhpur.
"Today's mass movement is a clear message to central and state governments that now the Bahujan Samaj will not allow the conspiracy of divide and rule to succeed," Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and Lok Sabha MP from Nagina Chandra Shekhar Aazad posted on X.
Protesters in Gujarat blocked a goods train and roads as part of the protest. Bandh had an impact in regions dominated by tribal and Dalit communities in districts like Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surendranagra, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli.
In Rajasthan, mobile internet services were suspended in Bharatpur due to the bandh call. Jaipur saw markets being closed as associations decided to voluntarily keep the shops shut.
Dalit and Adivasi groups also held protests in Odisha. Rail traffic was disrupted at Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur.
Schools remain closed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and most parts of the state, while several long-route public buses were seen parked at bus stands.
