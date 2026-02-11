<p>Over 10 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trade%20iunion">trade unions</a> across India have called for a nationwide general strike on Thursday (February 12) as a protest protest against the central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=government">government’s</a> labour, farm, and economic policies. The strike is likely to impact public banking, transport and government sectors subjected to local conditions. </p><p><br>All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur was quoted by <em>PTI</em> as saying, "not less than 30 crore workers will participate in the strike called on February 12 (Thursday)," and added that the strike will likely impact 600 districts nationwide. </p>.RSS-backed BMS refuses to join Feb 12 general strike called by trade unions, says agitation ‘politically motivated’.<p><strong>Why is the strike happening?</strong></p><p>A joint platform of 10 trade unions comprising INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, with support extended by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced solidarity with the strike. </p><p>Their immediate demands include scrapping of four new Labour Codes and Rules that were notified in November 2025, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. The unions are also calling for the restoration of MGNREGA, the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, and against the proposed India-US trade deal. </p><p><strong>Impact of the strike </strong><br>According to <em>PTI</em>, about the impact of the proposed strike in BJP-ruled states, Kaur said that Odisha and Assam would be completely shut down and other states will also have a huge impact of the agitation.</p>.'Trade unions not at fault, neo-liberal policies are': CITU, AITUC slam CJI’s remarks on industry slowdown.<p><strong>Will schools and colleges remain closed? </strong></p><p>There has been no official nationwide announcement on the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. However, in some states such as Kerala, schools and colleges may remain close as teachers and student organizations have announced their participation. Similarly, strikes may also affect other states if local bodies choose to support the bandh. </p><p><br><strong>What about transport and banks? </strong></p><p>Public transport may also see disrupted services in some regions due to protests and possible road blocks. Market shops and restaurants may also be closed in the affected areas. Airports are likely to operate normally however, travelers might have to leave early due to traffic congestions. <br><br>Hospitals and ambulance service may not be likely affected. </p><p>Employee and officer bodies such as the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have joined hands to protest. With this public banking services may likely be affected. </p><p>Multiple banks such as Bank of Baroda, SBI, PNB & more have also warned of possible service disruptions on the day of strike. <br></p>