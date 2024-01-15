Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Will defeat BJP-RSS' politics of hate, says Congress

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday described the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress as a hoax and said its senior leaders were not getting justice and joining other outfits. Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the Congress. (PTI)