Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Will defeat BJP-RSS' politics of hate, says Congress

Rahul Gandhi embarked upon the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday evening from Manipur's Thoubal. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. Stay tuned to DH as we cover the Day 2 of Rahul's march.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 03:07 IST

Highlights
02:3015 Jan 2024

Yatra is for the rights of the common people, says Congress Gujarat head

01:5715 Jan 2024

Congress' Nyay Yatra a hoax, its leaders not getting justice, leaving party: Anurag Thakur

02:3415 Jan 2024

Here's the full day schedule of Day 2 of the yatra

INC

INC

03:0715 Jan 2024

With the Day 2 set to begin soon, here are some stills from the opening day of the yatra

02:3015 Jan 2024

'Less about us and more about you': Rahul promises as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' under way

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's President Mallikarjun Kharge during the launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Thoubal district, Manipur, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's President Mallikarjun Kharge during the launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Thoubal district, Manipur, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Credit: PTI

02:3015 Jan 2024

01:5715 Jan 2024

‘We understand your pain,' Rahul Gandhi tells Manipur

After Manipur, the yatra will move on to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

01:5715 Jan 2024

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday described the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress as a hoax and said its senior leaders were not getting justice and joining other outfits. Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the Congress. (PTI)

(Published 15 January 2024, 02:31 IST)
