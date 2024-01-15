Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Will defeat BJP-RSS' politics of hate, says Congress
Rahul Gandhi embarked upon the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday evening from Manipur's Thoubal. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. Stay tuned to DH as we cover the Day 2 of Rahul's march.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 03:07 IST
Yatra is for the rights of the common people, says Congress Gujarat head
Congress' Nyay Yatra a hoax, its leaders not getting justice, leaving party: Anurag Thakur
‘We understand your pain,' Rahul Gandhi tells Manipur
After Manipur, the yatra will move on to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday described the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress as a hoax and said its senior leaders were not getting justice and joining other outfits. Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the Congress. (PTI)
(Published 15 January 2024, 02:31 IST)