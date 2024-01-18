JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi calls himself 'soldier' from Delhi

Today is the fifth day of the yatra. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the public in Nagaland where he was overwhelmed by the warmth and consideration of the local people. The ex Congress chief also took a dig at Narendra Modi, saying that he is 'ashamed' that the naga accord promise made by the Prime Minister has not been fulfilled. Stay tuned to DH for updates of the yatra!
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 02:34 IST

Highlights
02:3418 Jan 2024

The naga accord promise made by Narendra Modi 9 years ago, was an empty promise: Rahul Gandhi in yesterday's address

02:1618 Jan 2024

You have a soldier in Delhi name Rahul Gandhi, I am more than happy to put your issues forward in the parliament: Rahul Gandhi in yesterday's address

02:1618 Jan 2024

Will never forget love & affection the people of Nagaland have shown me: Rahul Gandhi

02:3418 Jan 2024

(Published 18 January 2024, 02:34 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBreaking news

