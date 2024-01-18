Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi calls himself 'soldier' from Delhi
Today is the fifth day of the yatra. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the public in Nagaland where he was overwhelmed by the warmth and consideration of the local people. The ex Congress chief also took a dig at Narendra Modi, saying that he is 'ashamed' that the naga accord promise made by the Prime Minister has not been fulfilled. Stay tuned to DH for updates of the yatra!
Highlights
The naga accord promise made by Narendra Modi 9 years ago, was an empty promise: Rahul Gandhi in yesterday's address
You have a soldier in Delhi name Rahul Gandhi, I am more than happy to put your issues forward in the parliament: Rahul Gandhi in yesterday's address
Will never forget love & affection the people of Nagaland have shown me: Rahul Gandhi
