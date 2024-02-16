JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes from Bihar's Sasaram, Priyanka Gandhi expected to join

Hello readers! Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Bihar's Sasaram, addressing the public. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi's as the Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The Congress general secretary will join her brother in Chandauli after the yatra enters the state from Bihar. Catch all the action live on DH.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 04:39 IST

Follow Us

04:1816 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi addresses public gathering at Bihar's Sasaram, talks to farmers

04:1316 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi will converse with farmer leaders in Rohtas today around 2:30 pm, followed by gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm

04:1316 Feb 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra with former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar's Sasaram

02:1816 Feb 2024

Expected to reach UP by evening

By Friday evening, the yatra is expected to reach Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.

02:1816 Feb 2024

To resume from Bihar

The Yatra will resume from the Congress office at Sasaram in Bihar in the morning.

(Published 16 February 2024, 04:18 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiBihar

Follow us on