Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes from Bihar's Sasaram, Priyanka Gandhi expected to join
Hello readers! Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Bihar's Sasaram, addressing the public. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi's as the Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The Congress general secretary will join her brother in Chandauli after the yatra enters the state from Bihar. Catch all the action live on DH.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 04:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi addresses public gathering at Bihar's Sasaram, talks to farmers
Rahul Gandhi will converse with farmer leaders in Rohtas today around 2:30 pm, followed by gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra with former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar's Sasaram
Expected to reach UP by evening
By Friday evening, the yatra is expected to reach Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.
The Yatra will resume from the Congress office at Sasaram in Bihar in the morning.
(Published 16 February 2024, 04:18 IST)