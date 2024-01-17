JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: The idea is to fight for social, economic and political justice, says Rahul Gandhi

Today is the fourth day of Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra. Yesterday, during his yatra Rahul Gandhi had interacted with locals in Wokha in Nagaland. Stay tuned to DH for live updates of the yatra!
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 02:32 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3217 Jan 2024

Seat-sharing issues among I.N.D.I.A partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul

01:5517 Jan 2024

The idea behind this yatra is to fight for social, economic & political justice, Rahul Gandhi told in his address yesterday

01:5517 Jan 2024

The yatra, which started from Khongjom War Memorial on Sunday, passed through Kuki and Naga dominated localities in Manipur on the second day.

02:3217 Jan 2024

Seat-sharing issues among I.N.D.I.A partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence on Tuesday that the seat-sharing issues among the INDIA bloc partners will be resolved and claimed that the coalition will defeat the BJP in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

01:5517 Jan 2024

The idea behind this yatra is to fight for social, economic & political justice, Rahul Gandhi told in his address yesterday

01:5517 Jan 2024

The yatra, which started from Khongjom War Memorial on Sunday, passed through Kuki and Naga dominated localities in Manipur on the second day.

(Published 17 January 2024, 02:32 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBreaking news

Follow us on