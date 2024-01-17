Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: The idea is to fight for social, economic and political justice, says Rahul Gandhi
Today is the fourth day of Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra. Yesterday, during his yatra Rahul Gandhi had interacted with locals in Wokha in Nagaland. Stay tuned to DH for live updates of the yatra!
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 02:32 IST
Highlights
02:3217 Jan 2024
Seat-sharing issues among I.N.D.I.A partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul
01:5517 Jan 2024
The idea behind this yatra is to fight for social, economic & political justice, Rahul Gandhi told in his address yesterday
01:5517 Jan 2024
The yatra, which started from Khongjom War Memorial on Sunday, passed through Kuki and Naga dominated localities in Manipur on the second day.
Seat-sharing issues among I.N.D.I.A partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence on Tuesday that the seat-sharing issues among the INDIA bloc partners will be resolved and claimed that the coalition will defeat the BJP in this year's Lok Sabha polls.
Read more
The idea behind this yatra is to fight for social, economic & political justice, Rahul Gandhi told in his address yesterday
The yatra, which started from Khongjom War Memorial on Sunday, passed through Kuki and Naga dominated localities in Manipur on the second day.
(Published 17 January 2024, 02:32 IST)