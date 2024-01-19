JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: FIR lodged against 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation in Assam

Today is the sixth day of the yatra. Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the state perhaps has the "most corrupt government" and the "most corrupt CM" in the country. Stay tuned to DH for updates of the yatra!
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 03:22 IST

Highlights
02:3319 Jan 2024

Schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, January 19

02:2819 Jan 2024

03:2219 Jan 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Majuli in Assam

Watch Live:

Watch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live :

📺 https://twitter.com/INCIndia

📺 https://facebook.com/IndianNationalCongress/

📺 https://youtube.com/user/indiacongress

02:2819 Jan 2024

 An FIR was registered against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its chief organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route inside Jorhat town in Assam on Thursday, police said.

According to an official, the march took a different turn in the town instead of going towards KB Road as permitted, and it led to a "chaotic situation" in the area.

(Published 19 January 2024, 02:33 IST)
