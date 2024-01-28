Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Journey to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri after 2-day break
Hello readers! Track latest updates on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, only with DH.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 02:47 IST
Highlights
02:2828 Jan 2024
Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
02:2828 Jan 2024
Rahul urges all to donate for Nyay campaign
02:2828 Jan 2024
Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Rahul urges all to donate for Nyay campaign
Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he will share the name and address of the 'body double' purportedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.
Read more
(Published 28 January 2024, 02:31 IST)