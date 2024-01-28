JOIN US
india

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Journey to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri after 2-day break

Hello readers! Track latest updates on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, only with DH.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 02:47 IST

Highlights
02:2828 Jan 2024

02:2828 Jan 2024

Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

02:2828 Jan 2024

Rahul urges all to donate for Nyay campaign

02:2828 Jan 2024

Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he will share the name and address of the 'body double' purportedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

(Published 28 January 2024, 02:31 IST)
India NewsCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian Politics

