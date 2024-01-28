News Now: Rahul leaves for Bengal to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Hello readers! On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a stage collapsed at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir, killing one and injuring 17 others. Rahul Gandhi will resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today after a two-day hiatus. Track latest news updates only with DH.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 04:13 IST
Highlights
03:4428 Jan 2024
One killed, 17 injured after wooden platform collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir
02:2828 Jan 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
02:2828 Jan 2024
Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
Rahul Gandhi leaves for West Bengal to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today
One killed, 17 injured after wooden platform collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir
There was a gathering of around 1,500-1,600 people, reported news agency ANI. Case has been registered against the organisers as no permission was granted for holding the event.
Read more
Devotees of Shri Ram donate world's first silver broom to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
Devotees of Shri Ram from the 'Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj' donate the world's first silver broom to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a request that it be used for cleaning the Garbha Griha. The silver broom weighs 1.751 kg.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Rahul urges all to donate for Nyay campaign
Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he will share the name and address of the 'body double' purportedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.
Read more
(Published 28 January 2024, 02:31 IST)