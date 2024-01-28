JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Rahul leaves for Bengal to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Hello readers! On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a stage collapsed at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir, killing one and injuring 17 others. Rahul Gandhi will resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today after a two-day hiatus. Track latest news updates only with DH.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 04:13 IST

Highlights
03:4428 Jan 2024

02:2828 Jan 2024

02:2828 Jan 2024

04:1128 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi leaves for West Bengal to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today

03:4428 Jan 2024

One killed, 17 injured after wooden platform collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir

There was a gathering of around 1,500-1,600 people, reported news agency ANI. Case has been registered against the organisers as no permission was granted for holding the event.

03:2628 Jan 2024

Devotees of Shri Ram donate world's first silver broom to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Devotees of Shri Ram from the 'Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj' donate the world's first silver broom to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a request that it be used for cleaning the Garbha Griha. The silver broom weighs 1.751 kg.

02:2828 Jan 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume today in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

02:2828 Jan 2024

Rahul urges all to donate for Nyay campaign

02:2828 Jan 2024

Will soon identify Rahul's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he will share the name and address of the 'body double' purportedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

(Published 28 January 2024, 02:31 IST)
