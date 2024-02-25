JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Live: Rahul to resume yatra, Priyanka joined yesterday

Track the latest updates with DH!
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 02:20 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:1425 Feb 2024

Bulldozers demolish homes of 'innocent' while 'guilty' escape: Priyanka Gandhi attacked UP's BJP govt

02:1425 Feb 2024

Youth would not use mobiles 12 hours a day if there was no unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

02:1425 Feb 2024

Priyanka joined Rahul at Moradabad yesterday

02:1425 Feb 2024

Bulldozers demolish homes of 'innocent' while 'guilty' escape: Priyanka Gandhi attacked UP's BJP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that bulldozers are used to demolish homes of "innocent people" while the "guilty" escape unscathed.

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed its journey from Moradabad after a two-day halt for the march's final leg in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

02:1425 Feb 2024

Youth would not use mobiles 12 hours a day if there was no unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said youngsters would not be using their mobile phones for 12 hours a day had there been no unemployment in the country.

Rahul Gandhi said this while addressing a gathering in Sambhal as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Read more

02:1425 Feb 2024

Priyanka joined Rahul at Moradabad yesterday

(Published 25 February 2024, 02:20 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraUttar PradeshPriyanka GandhiIndian political

Follow us on