Bharat Jodo Live: Rahul to resume yatra, Priyanka joined yesterday
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 02:20 IST
02:1425 Feb 2024
Bulldozers demolish homes of 'innocent' while 'guilty' escape: Priyanka Gandhi attacked UP's BJP govt
02:1425 Feb 2024
Youth would not use mobiles 12 hours a day if there was no unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi
02:1425 Feb 2024
Priyanka joined Rahul at Moradabad yesterday
Bulldozers demolish homes of 'innocent' while 'guilty' escape: Priyanka Gandhi attacked UP's BJP govt
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that bulldozers are used to demolish homes of "innocent people" while the "guilty" escape unscathed.
Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed its journey from Moradabad after a two-day halt for the march's final leg in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
Youth would not use mobiles 12 hours a day if there was no unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said youngsters would not be using their mobile phones for 12 hours a day had there been no unemployment in the country.
Rahul Gandhi said this while addressing a gathering in Sambhal as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Priyanka joined Rahul at Moradabad yesterday
(Published 25 February 2024, 02:20 IST)