JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi's yatra to resume from Odisha's Birmitrapur on day 25

Morning readers! Track the latest updates from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only with DH.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 02:21 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2107 Feb 2024

Here's today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

18:4306 Feb 2024

Tribal land being snatched in name of development: Rahul Gandhi

18:4306 Feb 2024

Don't understand BJP's obsession with the dog: Rahul Gandhi on viral video

02:2107 Feb 2024

Here's today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 7.

Schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 7.

Credit: X/@INCIndia

18:4306 Feb 2024

Tribal land being snatched in name of development: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that land parcels of tribals are being 'snatched' in the name of development in the country.

Read more

18:4306 Feb 2024

Don't understand BJP's obsession with the dog: Rahul Gandhi on viral video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands.

His clarification came after a video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging this was how he treated workers of his party.

"The dog was nervous and shivering... When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. So, what is the issue?" Gandhi told reporters.

Read more

(Published 07 February 2024, 02:18 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian PoliticsI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on