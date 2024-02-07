Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi's yatra to resume from Odisha's Birmitrapur on day 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands.

His clarification came after a video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging this was how he treated workers of his party.

"The dog was nervous and shivering... When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. So, what is the issue?" Gandhi told reporters.



Read more