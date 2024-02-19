JOIN US
india

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul's yatra to enter Amethi today; MP Smriti Irani also in town

Track the latest developments from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with DH.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 02:34 IST

Highlights
02:3419 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi says OBCs, Dalits, tribals not on NDA govt's agenda

02:2119 Feb 2024

Yatra to resume at 8 am today

02:2119 Feb 2024

Rahul's yatra to enter Amethi today; MP Smriti Irani also in town

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "working in the interest of a few industrialists and ignoring the OBCs, Dalits and tribals".

Union minister Smriti Irani will pay a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi beginning Monday, on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter the Uttar Pradesh town. (PTI)

