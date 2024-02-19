Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul's yatra to enter Amethi today; MP Smriti Irani also in town
Track the latest developments from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with DH.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 02:34 IST
Highlights
02:3419 Feb 2024
Rahul Gandhi says OBCs, Dalits, tribals not on NDA govt's agenda
02:2119 Feb 2024
Yatra to resume at 8 am today
02:2119 Feb 2024
Rahul's yatra to enter Amethi today; MP Smriti Irani also in town
Rahul Gandhi says OBCs, Dalits, tribals not on NDA govt's agenda
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "working in the interest of a few industrialists and ignoring the OBCs, Dalits and tribals".
Read more
Yatra to resume at 8 am today
Rahul's yatra to enter Amethi today; MP Smriti Irani also in town
Union minister Smriti Irani will pay a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi beginning Monday, on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter the Uttar Pradesh town. (PTI)
(Published 19 February 2024, 02:34 IST)