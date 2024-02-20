Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates | Yatra to resume at 2 pm from Fursatganj
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which entered its 38th day on Tuesday, from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi today. The yatra will start from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow today.
The Congress leader took a break from the Yatra earlier in the morning to appear at a special court in Sultanpur in a defamation case dating back to August 2018. Following the hearing, the special court granted him bail. The court had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.
Track the latest developments from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with DH.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 08:14 IST
Highlights
07:4420 Feb 2024
Amethi's voters believe they erred by electing Smriti Irani over Rahul Gandhi in 2019, Jairam Ramesh says
07:4420 Feb 2024
Smriti Irani mocks Rahul, dares him to contest LS polls from Amethi alone
07:4420 Feb 2024
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi is not OBC by birth, promises legal guarantee on MSP and caste census
UP Court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in 2018 defamation case
A special court on Tuesday gave Congress leader Rahul Gandhi bail in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.
Gandhi, who could not attend the last hearing in the special MP-MLA court on January 18 as he was busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, appeared in court today.
Read the full article here
Amethi's voters believe they erred by electing Smriti Irani over Rahul Gandhi in 2019, Jairam Ramesh says
Sultanpur court grants Rahul bail in 2018 defamation case; Yatra to resume at 2 pm
Smriti Irani mocks Rahul, dares him to contest LS polls from Amethi alone
Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that deserted streets welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he arrived in Amethi as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and dared him to contest from the constituency exclusively in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Read more
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi is not OBC by birth, promises legal guarantee on MSP and caste census
The Congress leader also defended the farmers' agitation and slammed the Centre for using 'repressive tactics' to prevent the farmers from marching to the national capital in support of their demands.
Read more
(Published 20 February 2024, 07:58 IST)