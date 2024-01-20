Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Day 7 begins from Assam's Lakhimpur
Track Day 7 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with DH.
Yesterday an FIR was also lodged against 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation in Assam
Rattled by people's response, Assam CM trying to derail Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress
Here's the schedule for the Day 7
