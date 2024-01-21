Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes journey in Harmutti, Assam

The Congress on Saturday claimed that its ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has been denied permission to pass through the state’s largest city Guwahati, though the police maintained that the request was ‘under consideration’.

The yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, under which Guwahati comes, on January 23.

“We had applied for permission for a roadshow and padayatra through a definite route in Guwahati. But it has been refused,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia told PTI.