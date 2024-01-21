JOIN US
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes journey in Harmutti, Assam

Rahul Gandhi resumed his yatra on day 8. The Congress yesterday alleged that the vehicles taking part in its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam were attacked and banners torn 'by BJP goons' in North Lakhimpur, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics. Track the latest updates with DH!
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 03:00 IST

Highlights
'Yatra in Guwahati: Cong claims no nod; police say request ‘under consideration’

Congress alleges attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles in Assam

Relatives of people killed under Congress rule opposing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Amit Shah

'Yatra in Guwahati: Cong claims no nod; police say request ‘under consideration’

The Congress on Saturday claimed that its ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has been denied permission to pass through the state’s largest city Guwahati, though the police maintained that the request was ‘under consideration’.

The yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, under which Guwahati comes, on January 23.

“We had applied for permission for a roadshow and padayatra through a definite route in Guwahati. But it has been refused,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia told PTI.

Congress alleges attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles in Assam

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the vehicles taking part in its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam were attacked and banners torn "by BJP goons" in North Lakhimpur, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics.

Relatives of people killed under Congress rule opposing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Amit Shah

Schedule of Day 8

(Published 21 January 2024, 02:52 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

