Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Day 9 to begin soon from Assam's Bordua, security beefed up in Nagaon

Good morning readers! Congress is set to embark on the Day 9 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Assam's Bordua. Security has been beefed up in Assam's Nagaon, from where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is scheduled to pass later today. After giving flying kisses to a group of BJP workers in Assam who came in front of Rahul Gandhi's bus in Assam, the former Congress Chief stepped from the bus and met them. He said that the Congress is not scared of the BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Track all the updates on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live with DH!