Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Day 9 to begin soon from Assam's Bordua, security beefed up in Nagaon

Good morning readers! Congress is set to embark on the Day 9 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Assam's Bordua. Security has been beefed up in Assam's Nagaon, from where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is scheduled to pass later today. After giving flying kisses to a group of BJP workers in Assam who came in front of Rahul Gandhi's bus in Assam, the former Congress Chief stepped from the bus and met them. He said that the Congress is not scared of the BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Track all the updates on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live with DH!
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 03:15 IST

03:0822 Jan 2024

02:0122 Jan 2024

02:0122 Jan 2024

03:0822 Jan 2024

A day after Congress alleged that the "BJP goons" attacked the vehicle of senior leader Jairam Ramesh' and president of the party's Assam unit, Bhupen Kumar Borah, in North Assam's Sonitpur district— security has been tightened in Assam.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter its ninth day today.

02:0122 Jan 2024

Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Modi, Modi', 'Jai Shri Ram'

02:0122 Jan 2024

02:0122 Jan 2024

(Published 22 January 2024, 02:30 IST)
BJPCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraAssamIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

