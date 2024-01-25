Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Amid discord in I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Rahul Gandhi to enter Bengal today
The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, is slated to enter West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, amid political ripples within the INDIA bloc alliance in the state. The Bengal leg of the Yatra will begin a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal. Track the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live with DH!
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of creating obstacles in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in his state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for certain comments made during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', including one related to the 'Gamocha', (scarf or hand towel), a symbol of the culture and identity of the state.
