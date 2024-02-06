JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to resume from Khunti in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Morning readers! Track Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live, with DH.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 02:52 IST

Highlights
02:5106 Feb 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume the yatra from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Khunti, Jharkhand

02:2406 Feb 2024

Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

02:2106 Feb 2024

If voted to power, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will remove 50% cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi

Today's schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Credit: X/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised a nationwide caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

02:2106 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi meets Hemant Soren's wife in Ranchi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, days after the JMM executive president was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

(Published 06 February 2024, 02:27 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian PoliticsJharkhandRanchi

