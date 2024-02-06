Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to resume from Khunti in Jharkhand's Ranchi
Morning readers! Track Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live, with DH.
02:5106 Feb 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume the yatra from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Khunti, Jharkhand
02:2406 Feb 2024
Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
02:2106 Feb 2024
If voted to power, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will remove 50% cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi
Today's schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised a nationwide caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.
Rahul Gandhi meets Hemant Soren's wife in Ranchi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, days after the JMM executive president was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
