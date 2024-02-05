Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to resume in Jharkhand's Ramgarh
Hello readers! Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume in Jharkhand's Ramgarh today. Track the latest developments from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with DH.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 03:03 IST
Highlights
03:0305 Feb 2024
Rahul Gandhi stays firm on social justice plank, pushes for Caste Census demand despite party divide
02:4605 Feb 2024
Congress stands for Jal-Jungle-Jamin of tribal people: Rahul Gandhi
02:4605 Feb 2024
Today’s schedule of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
A section of his party may not be enthused, and his opponent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is adjusting his strategy for a counter, but Rahul Gandhi seems determined not to tone down his push for social justice - with the demand for a Caste Census at its forefront - as the Congress heads into another Lok Sabha election.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party stood for 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water, forest and land) of tribal people and employment of youths. Gandhi was speaking during a roadshow in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
'Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is disastrous for party and I.N.D.I.A. alliance', says Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly
