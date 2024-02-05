JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to resume in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Hello readers! Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume in Jharkhand's Ramgarh today. Track the latest developments from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with DH.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 03:03 IST

Rahul Gandhi stays firm on social justice plank, pushes for Caste Census demand despite party divide

A section of his party may not be enthused, and his opponent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is adjusting his strategy for a counter, but Rahul Gandhi seems determined not to tone down his push for social justice - with the demand for a Caste Census at its forefront - as the Congress heads into another Lok Sabha election.

Congress stands for Jal-Jungle-Jamin of tribal people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party stood for 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water, forest and land) of tribal people and employment of youths. Gandhi was speaking during a roadshow in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Today’s schedule of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

02:1805 Feb 2024

'Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is disastrous for party and I.N.D.I.A. alliance', says Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly

(Published 05 February 2024, 02:47 IST)
