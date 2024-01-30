JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary during yatra

Hello readers! Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' continues to be in Bihar today and will resume at 8:30 am. Track DH for all timely updates on the Yatra.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 03:50 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4730 Jan 2024

Yatra to resume at 8:30 am from Ambedkar Chowk, Araria

02:4530 Jan 2024

Bihar should once again become a pioneer in social revolution and fulfil its responsibility towards the nation: Rahul

02:2530 Jan 2024

Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

03:4930 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, during yatra in Bihar's Araria

02:4730 Jan 2024

Yatra to resume at 8:30 am from Ambedkar Chowk, Araria

02:4530 Jan 2024

Bihar should once again become a pioneer in social revolution and fulfil its responsibility towards the nation: Rahul

02:2530 Jan 2024

Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(Published 30 January 2024, 02:45 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian Politics

Follow us on