Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary during yatra
Hello readers! Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' continues to be in Bihar today and will resume at 8:30 am. Track DH for all timely updates on the Yatra.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 03:50 IST
Highlights
02:4730 Jan 2024
Yatra to resume at 8:30 am from Ambedkar Chowk, Araria
02:4530 Jan 2024
Bihar should once again become a pioneer in social revolution and fulfil its responsibility towards the nation: Rahul
02:2530 Jan 2024
Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, during yatra in Bihar's Araria
(Published 30 January 2024, 02:45 IST)