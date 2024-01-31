JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to continue in Bihar today, to further move towards Bengal

Hello readers! The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to resume today at 8:15 am in Bihar. Track all latest updates of the yatra only with DH.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 02:33 IST

Highlights
02:2631 Jan 2024

De-reservation row: Rahul Gandhi steps up the attack, seeks dismissal of UGC chairman

Stepping up attack, the Congress on Monday demanded the dismissal of UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar over the draft guidelines for "de-reservation" of posts in higher education institutions, with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging it was a "conspiracy" to end the reservation given to SC, ST and OBC categories.

02:2631 Jan 2024

Modi government lost farmers’ trust, we will try to win it back: Rahul Gandhi 

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has “lost the trust of farmers” and the Congress will try to win it back if it is voted to power, party MP Rahul Gandhi asserted on Tuesday.

02:2231 Jan 2024

Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

(Published 31 January 2024, 02:27 IST)
