Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul to resume yatra from MP's Shivpuri
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 02:39 IST
Highlights
02:3504 Mar 2024
Trust in Modi is a guarantee of betrayal, says Rahul Gandhi
02:2104 Mar 2024
Unemployment rate highest in 40 years, worst than in Pakistan, says Rahul
02:2104 Mar 2024
Rahul's yatra to begin from MP's Shivpuri at 9:15am
Trust in Modi is a guarantee of betrayal, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress on Sunday said no amount of "slick PR" can hide the manner in which the Indian Railways has been "utterly mismanaged" during the Modi government, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that policies for the national transporter were being framed keeping only the rich in mind.
Unemployment rate highest in 40 years, worst than in Pakistan, says Rahul
Stating that the unemployment rate in the country is the highest in the last 40 years, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attributed it to the BJP-led Central government's policies and practices.
Rahul's yatra to begin from MP's Shivpuri at 9:15am
