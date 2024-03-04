JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul to resume yatra from MP's Shivpuri

Track latest updates on Congress' Nyay Yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 02:39 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3504 Mar 2024

Trust in Modi is a guarantee of betrayal, says Rahul Gandhi

02:2104 Mar 2024

Unemployment rate highest in 40 years, worst than in Pakistan, says Rahul

02:2104 Mar 2024

Rahul's yatra to begin from MP's Shivpuri at 9:15am

02:3504 Mar 2024

The Congress on Sunday said no amount of "slick PR" can hide the manner in which the Indian Railways has been "utterly mismanaged" during the Modi government, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that policies for the national transporter were being framed keeping only the rich in mind.

02:2104 Mar 2024

Stating that the unemployment rate in the country is the highest in the last 40 years, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attributed it to the BJP-led Central government's policies and practices.
02:2104 Mar 2024

(Published 04 March 2024, 02:39 IST)
