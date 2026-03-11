<p>New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on Tuesday tabled a report in Parliament stating that India’s first bullet train project — the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor — will commence operations using indigenously developed, Bharat-made trainsets.</p><p>The report said the ambitious 508-km corridor will begin services with the Bharat-made bullet trainset (B28).</p>.7k-km bullet train corridor part of Viksit Bharat roadmap: Vaishnaw.<p>This approach aligns with the government’s push for self-reliance through initiatives such as Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enabling domestic manufacturing of rolling stock and reducing reliance on imports, the report noted.</p><p>The initial operational section, spanning approximately 97 km between Surat and Vapi, is expected to become functional by August 2027, using these India-made high-speed trains. The trainsets are being designed for speeds of up to 280 kmph, with two eight-coach trainsets currently under development by BEML in Bengaluru.</p>