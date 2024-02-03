Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran Advani, days after one for socialist icon Karpoori Thakur

BJP veteran LK Advani, whose Rath Yatra for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya led to demolition of Babri Masjid and catapulted his party to power, was on Saturday chosen for Bharat Ratna, ten days after the Narendra Modi government decided to honour socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

The announcement to confer the country’s highest civilian award on the former Deputy Prime Minister was made by a “very emotional” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘X’ who said Advani is “one of the most respected statesmen of our times” whose “contribution to the development of India is monumental”.

The decision to confer the award on one of the biggest practitioners of ‘Kamandal’ politics came ten days after the Modi government chose Thakur, the first symbol of ‘Mandal’ politics, and 11 days after the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, one of the three key agendas of the Sangh Parivar.