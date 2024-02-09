Bharat Ratna for two former PMs P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist M S Swaminathan

Former Prime Ministers Charan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao as well as renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan were chosen for Bharat Ratna on Friday, in what is seen as Narendra Modi government's electoral messaging ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The fresh set of awardees comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country's highest civilian award for former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who rooted his politics in social justice plank, and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, who heralded the BJP into power through his contentious Rath Yatra.

With this, India has honoured 53 people with Bharat Ratna. The Modi government has conferred Bharat Ratna to ten people in the past ten years, including A B Vajpayee, Sangh icons Madan Mohan Malaviya and Nanaji Deshmukh besides former President Pranab Mukherjee, music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, Thakur and Advani.

The choice of Charan Singh, who had considered clout among Jats who are vote banks in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, comes as his grandson Jayant Singh is speculated to be in discussions with the ruling BJP for an alliance by dumping his I.N.D.I.A allies. Incidentally, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) dumped I.N.D.I.A days after Thakur's name was announced.

Jayant posted on ‘X’ tagging Modi’s announcement, “dil jeet liya (you have won our hearts).”

Rao, who hailed from undivided Andhra Pradesh, being awarded Bharat Ratna could be seen as an attempt to woo Telugus as well as deliver a poll-punch on the Gandhi family, which did not have an equation with the late Prime Minister.

By choosing Swaminathan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, the ruling BJP will try to woo Tamils.

Announcing the awards on 'X', Modi said Charan Singh has been honoured for his "incomparable contributions" to the country. "He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," he said.