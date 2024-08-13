'Bharat should not be bound by border logic': Sadhguru calls for 'immediate halt' to atrocities in Bangladesh

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asked for an "immediate halt" to what he calls "despicable atrocities in #Bangladesh" in a post on social media platform X, wherein he also said that it is also equally important to document the same "in as much detail as possible".
He further said that "national borders that were drawn in recent times are not absolute. The cultural ties and the civilizational connect is far more important. Bharat should not be bound just by border logic but by broader realities of a civilization that is older than 75 years.".
Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations -- Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad -- in the country.
With PTI inputs
More to follow...
Published 13 August 2024, 05:29 IST