'Bharat should not be bound by border logic': Sadhguru calls for 'immediate halt' to atrocities in Bangladesh

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asked for an "immediate halt" to what he calls "despicable atrocities in #Bangladesh" in a post on social media platform X, wherein he also said that it is also equally important to document the same "in as much detail as possible".

He further said that "national borders that were drawn in recent times are not absolute. The cultural ties and the civilizational connect is far more important. Bharat should not be bound just by border logic but by broader realities of a civilization that is older than 75 years.".