'Bharat Week' in South Africa ends with huge India Day celebrations at iconic Wanderers Stadium

Johannesburg: Bharat Week in South Africa has ended with over 10,000 people participating in the annual India Day Festival at the iconic Wanderers Stadium here.

This year, the theme of India Day was ‘Joy of Freedom’, with over 600 artists participating in 50 song and dance acts from morning to late Saturday evening to showcase the diverse culture of both India and South Africa as guests also got to shop and sample the cuisines of the two countries.

The traditional arts and culture of 16 states from all areas of India featured expat groups alongside eight South African Indian groups that also provided entertainment, including groups from Soweto that added a unique blend of South African traditional dance to the programme.