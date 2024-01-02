Truckers' fears 'misplaced', only those trying to escape hit-and-runs without informing cops to face new law's brunt

"The driver who informs police about the accident will not be prosecuted under the stringent law. If the driver fears that he will be attacked if he stops at the spot of the accident, he can go to the nearest police station or can call police or the toll free emergency helpline number 108 and inform about the accident," the functionary said.

In such cases, the driver just have to inform the police about the vehicle number, contact details and tell that he would cooperate in the investigation whenever required.

In such cases, the functionary said, the stringent provision of the law will not be applicable.

However, if the drivers runs away from the spot without informing the police, the strict provision of the law will be slapped.

Similarly, strong provision will be slapped in cases of drunken driving and subsequent accident.

The new provision of the hit-and-run cases where punishment has been extended to 10 years has been framed following the observation of the Supreme Court.