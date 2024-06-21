Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants interim bail for 2 weeks to activist Mahesh Raut

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut for two weeks—from June 26 to July 09—to attend the rituals following the death of his grandmother. He was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti directed Raut to surrender to the authorities i.e. National Investigation Agency (NIA) without fail on July 10.

The court also clarified that the interim bail would be subject to the terms and conditions set by the Special NIA court.