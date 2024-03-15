Bhopal Gas tragedy: New govt study shows high groundwater contamination in some areas

New Delhi: Some locations near the Union Carbide’s pesticide plant continue to report high concentrations of heavy metals in the groundwater, four decades after the Bhopal Gas tragedy, according to a new report by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

In December last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo motu cognizance of a media report spotlighting groundwater contamination risks from poorly managed toxic waste at the Union Carbide factory premises.

Subsequently, the CGWA initiated a new investigation to examine potential groundwater contamination near the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL).

The study involved field surveys and laboratory investigations, with CGWA officials collecting 72 groundwater samples (36 samples each for basic parameters and heavy metals) from different directions within a five-km radius of UCIL.

The report submitted to the NGT on Thursday showed that nitrate concentrations exceeded the BIS desirable limit at seven out of 36 locations.

Phosphate levels exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) permissible limits at two locations. Some locations showed hardness with calcium and magnesium levels surpassing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) limits.

Sodium concentrations at two locations exceeded WHO standards. Potassium concentrations at 27.77 per cent of locations were above WHO limits, the CGWA said.