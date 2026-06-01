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Bhupender Yadav denies Jairam Ramesh's claim, says Great Nicobar project clearance based on robust assessment

The minister said while certain field components involved rapid assessments and seasonal surveys, the environmental appraisal was not based solely on such short-duration studies.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBhupender Yadav

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