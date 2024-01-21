Bidding process starts for 325 km gas pipeline in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a strategic move to address energy needs in landlocked Kashmir region, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has kick-started a bidding process for the construction of a 325 km gas pipeline.

This ambitious project aims to enhance accessibility and ensure a reliable energy supply for the people of Kashmir and aims to introduce the use of natural gas in the valley, aligning with national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly energy solutions.

It is expected to stimulate economic activities in the region, offering a cleaner and more efficient energy source for industries, businesses, and households.