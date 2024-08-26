Biden joins Modi in expressing concern over situation in Bangladesh, seeking security for minorities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden on Monday “expressed shared concern over the situation” in Bangladesh, where a protest against reservation in public sector jobs led to a change of regime early this month, followed by persecution of Hindus and other minority communities.

This is the first time India raised the situation in Bangladesh after the regime change in a leadership-level engagement with another nation. They stressed the need to ensure the safety of minority communities, especially the Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Modi also briefed Biden about his recent visit to Ukraine where he pledged India’s full support to dialogue and diplomacy for an early end of the East European nation’s conflict with Russia.

Biden called Modi just two days after the prime minister returned from Kyiv after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He had visited Moscow last month and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. His visits to Moscow and Kyiv within a span of six weeks signalled New Delhi’s keenness to maintain the strategic balance between its decades-old relations with Russia and its ties with the US and the rest of the West.

“Spoke to POTUS @JoeBiden on (the) phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for (the) early return of peace and stability,” Modi posted on X after his phone call with the US president.