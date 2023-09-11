Important to respect human rights, press freedom, Biden told PM Modi

Two days after he had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden said that he had stressed the importance of respecting human rights and freedom of the press during his talks with his host in India.

“And, as I always do, I raised (with Modi) the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role that civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country,” Biden told journalists in Hanoi, referring to his talks with the prime minister during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Biden was on a tour to New Delhi from Friday to Sunday, primarily to attend the G20 summit, which was hosted by Modi at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in the national capital during the weekend. He drove to the prime minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg soon after arriving in New Delhi for a bilateral meeting. Modi also hosted a private dinner for Biden.

The US president attended the first day of the 18th G20 summit but skipped the sessions on the second day to fly from New Delhi to Hanoi for a visit to Vietnam.

The Biden administration has been conveying to the Modi government in New Delhi its concerns over the perception in the US about the backsliding of democracy in India.