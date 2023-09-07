Biden tests negative for Covid-19 but will wear mask in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Biden, 80, will wear a mask in accordance with the guidelines issued by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told journalists in Washington DC a day before his departure for New Delhi. She said that the US president would be getting tested regularly, in consultation with his physician, during his visit to the capital of India.

The US CDC recommended that individuals, who were in close contact with someone infected with the Covid-19 virus, should wear a high-quality mask when indoors and around others for 10 days, in addition to regular testing and monitoring for symptoms.

“The CDC guidelines recommend, as I said before, as you all know, a combination of masking, testing and monitoring for symptoms. The President is doing all that he can, of course, in consultation with his physician. And so, he’s keeping with the CDC guidelines, as you all know,” Jean-Pierre said during a briefing at the White House.

Biden’s wife Jill Biden, 72, is recovering from Covid-19 at the US first family's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

Biden wore a mask as he arrived at a ceremony held at the White House East Room to bestow the Medal of Honor for the US Army’s Vietnam War veteran Capt. Larry Taylor. The US President took the mask off while delivering his remarks about the valour of Taylor. He did not put it back even while presenting the medal to the former US Army soldier.