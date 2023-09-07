Biden tests negative for Covid-19 but will wear mask in New Delhi for G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will be wearing a mask during all his engagements in New Delhi, including his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and his participation at the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday.
Though his wife Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the US President tested negative repeatedly over the past few days. He is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Friday, as the White House decided against making any change in his schedule given the First Lady’s SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Biden, 80, will wear a mask in accordance with the guidelines issued by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told journalists in Washington DC a day before his departure for New Delhi. She said that the US president would be getting tested regularly, in consultation with his physician, during his visit to the capital of India.
The US CDC recommended that individuals, who were in close contact with someone infected with the Covid-19 virus, should wear a high-quality mask when indoors and around others for 10 days, in addition to regular testing and monitoring for symptoms.
“The CDC guidelines recommend, as I said before, as you all know, a combination of masking, testing and monitoring for symptoms. The President is doing all that he can, of course, in consultation with his physician. And so, he’s keeping with the CDC guidelines, as you all know,” Jean-Pierre said during a briefing at the White House.
Biden’s wife Jill Biden, 72, is recovering from Covid-19 at the US first family's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
Biden wore a mask as he arrived at a ceremony held at the White House East Room to bestow the Medal of Honor for the US Army’s Vietnam War veteran Capt. Larry Taylor. The US President took the mask off while delivering his remarks about the valour of Taylor. He did not put it back even while presenting the medal to the former US Army soldier.
This prompted many journalists to ask the White House press secretary if the US President would not be wearing masks when he would be interacting with the G20 leaders during the intergovernmental forum’s summit in New Delhi this weekend.
“He wanted to make sure he had those really important remarks to share about the heroics and what Captain Taylor did on behalf of his country. So, yes, he took off his mask,” Jean-Pierre said, responding to questions about the reasons why the US president removed his mask. She then went on to clarify that Biden would be wearing a mask during his meeting with Modi in New Delhi and his participation at the G20 summit.
The US president will travel to Vietnam after his visit to India.