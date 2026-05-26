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Elections to seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, nine in Bihar to be held on June 18

EC also announces byelection for the Legislative Council seat vacated by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsIndia PoliticsElection CommissionBihar NewsKarnataka Legislative Council

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