<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission </a>(EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the biennial polls to nine seats of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>Legislative Council and seven seats of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Legislative Council.</p><p>Polling will be held on June 18, with counting of votes scheduled that evening. The entire election process will be completed by June 20.</p><p>According to the poll schedule, notifications will be issued on June 1, while the last date for filing nominations is June 8. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 9, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 11.</p>.JD(S) upset with BJP announcing candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council polls.<p>The term of office of nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council and seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-legislative-council">Karnataka Legislative Council</a> members elected by members of the respective Legislative Assemblies is due to expire on their retirement on June 28 and June 30, respectively, according a press released from the EC. </p><p>The Karnataka MLCs whose terms are ending on June 30 are Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed, N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha, Tippannappa, Sunil Vallyapur and B K Hariprasad. </p><p>The Bihar MLCs whose terms are ending on June 28 are Kumud Verma, Ghulam Ghous, Mohammad Farooq, Bhishma Sahni, Sanjay Prakash, Samir Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh. Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Samrat Choudhary vacated their Council seats after getting elected to the Bihar Assembly.</p><p>The EC also announced the byelection for the Legislative Council seat vacated by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his election to the Rajya Sabha, on June 18.</p>