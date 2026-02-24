Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Big relief to Pinarayi govt: Supreme Court stays HC verdict against Nava Kerala fund

The CJI said that prima facie, there was nothing wrong if the state government takes help of government employees in ascertaining the impact of welfare schemes at the ground.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsKerala NewsIndia PoliticsPinarayi VijayanKerala High CourtCitizensNava Kerala Sadas

Follow us on :

Follow Us