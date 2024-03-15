'Big scam': Sibal demands SIT to probe electoral bonds 'quid pro quo'

Those prosecuted by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been generous enough to give donations to political parties, he said.

It seems that against whomsoever there has been any proceeding initiated either by the ED or the CBI, they have given donations and then no further action was taken against them, he alleged.

"Then there are entities against whom no proceedings have been done but have vested interests and would have given money for that. That has to be matched. The third category is of shell companies," Sibal said.

Then there would be donor companies that were incurring losses or those whose profit was lesser than the amounts they have donated and that also needs to be probed, he added.

"So this money is a form of bribe and that money, if it has been spent on elections, is a very big scam. As I said, there are two big scams in India—demonetisation and the other is this. Money had to come from Swiss banks but has come from these people," the former Congress leader said, taking a swipe at the Centre.

He said there are some gaps that need to be filled through investigation.

Sibal further said, "It also needs to be found out who paid what in PM-CARES. That too would have been given by industrialists."