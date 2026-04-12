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Biggest challenge is limited access to justice, not lack of laws: CJI Surya Kant

He identified legal aid schemes, awareness campaigns, and multi-service camps as effective measures.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsChief Justice of Indiajustice

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