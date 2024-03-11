Biggest scam in Indian history: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over electoral bonds controversy

In a stinging censure of prime minister Narendra Modi and his government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the on-going electoral bonds controversy as the 'biggest scam in Indian history'. He claimed that the controversy showed the clear 'nexus of corrupt industrialists and the government'.

In a tweet on social media platform 'X', Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi's 'donation business' is about to be exposed! The government that came to power by promising to bring back black money from Swiss banks in 100 days, stood on its head in the Supreme Court for hiding the data of its own bank."