Biggest scam in Indian history: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over electoral bonds controversy

In a stinging censure of prime minister Narendra Modi and his government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the on-going electoral bonds controversy as the 'biggest scam in Indian history'. He claimed that the controversy showed the clear 'nexus of corrupt industrialists and the government'.
In a tweet on social media platform 'X', Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi's 'donation business' is about to be exposed! The government that came to power by promising to bring back black money from Swiss banks in 100 days, stood on its head in the Supreme Court for hiding the data of its own bank."
He added, "Electoral Bonds is going to prove to be the biggest scam in Indian history, which will reveal the real face of Narendra Modi in front of the country by exposing the nexus of corrupt industrialists and the government. The chronology is clear - Donate - take business Donate-Take Protection! Shower of blessings on those who donate and tax burden on the general public, this is the Modi government of BJP."
Earlier, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed the State Bank of India's (SBI) plea seeking extension of time and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on on March 12.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.
(Published 11 March 2024, 09:06 IST)