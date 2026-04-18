<p>Patna: The Samrat Choudhary government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> on Saturday granted Z security cover to Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, besides Nishant Kumar, a greenhorn whose father Nitish resigned as the CM earlier this week.</p>.<p>The announcement was made by the state home department through a couple of notifications, barely three days after the change of guard, which saw the two veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jd-u">JD(U)</a> leaders being sworn into the cabinet and designated as deputy CMs.</p>.<p>According to the notification, which announced Z security for Nishant, who joined the JD(U) a month ago, but is yet to be elected to the legislature, the Z-plus cover enjoyed by senior BJP leader Vijay Sinha, who held the deputy CM's post along with Samrat Choudhary in the Nitish Kumar government, has been downgraded.</p>.<p>Sinha, a fifth term MLA, who is also the first BJP leader to have become the assembly Speaker, in 2020, a post he held till Nitish Kumar's exit from NDA two years later, will now have a Z security cover.</p>.As Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar to get Z-Plus security.<p>The Home department also announced Y plus security cover for senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar, who was a minister in the Nitish Kumar government.</p>.<p>Seven-five-year-old Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, was heading a 26-member cabinet, with ministers drawn from his own party, BJP and three smaller alliance partners.</p>.<p>However, on April 15, when Samrat Choudhary became the first BJP leader to be sworn in as chief minister of Bihar, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath alongside.</p>