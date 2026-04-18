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Bihar grants Z security to deputy CMs, Nitish Kumar’s son

The Home department also announced Y plus security cover for senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharsecurity

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