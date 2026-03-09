<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against prominent Bihar based Muslim cleric Maulana Abdullah Saleem Qasmi over his reported objectionable remarks on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother.</p><p>According to the reports, complaints against the cleric have been filed in more than 80 police stations across the state. The FIR was registered in Balrampur district on the complaint of the district BJP president.</p>.'One doesn’t become Yogi by wearing saffron dress': Akhilesh Yadav slams Adityanath over 'Shankaracharya' remark.<p>Saffron outfits and BJP workers demanded stern action against the cleric and warned of state wide demonstrations if he was not arrested soon.</p><p>BJP workers staged a demonstration in the state capital on Sunday and burnt the effigy of the cleric to register their protest over the alleged remarks.</p><p>Qasmi had allegedly made the remarks while speaking at a meeting in Bihar a few days back. A video purportedly containing the remarks has also gone viral on social media. The cleric was heard slamming the strict provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. </p><p>The cleric, who also uses ‘Chaturvedi’ a Hindu title) in his name and refers to him as Maulana Abdullah Saleem Qamar Chaturvedi Qasmi, is known for his fiery sermons at religious gatherings. He also reportedly uses references from Hindu religious epics like Gita and Ramayana.</p><p>Qasmi was earlier associated with AIMIM but he later left the party after being denied nomination in the 2025 assembly polls and joined ‘Jan Suraj’, the party formed by Prashan Kishore. His nomination paper was rejected by the Election Commission.</p>