Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bihar Muslim cleric booked over remarks on Yogi Adityanath’s mother

The cleric was heard slamming the strict provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 11:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBiharYogi AdityanathArrestMuslim Clerics

Follow us on :

Follow Us